Thanks to Sonia for the photo of tonight’s featured lights – she says it’s just “a sneak peek” of “a holiday display worth seeing” in the 3400 block of 48th SW, noting that the same house has an “awesome Halloween display.” We’re featuring lights nightly through Christmas (and listing them in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide) – photos welcome or even just the location so we can go get a pic – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!