TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: 30th SW in Westwood

December 18, 2017 7:30 pm
(WSB photo)

Tonight’s featured Christmas lights are in Westwood, on the east side of 30th SW, south of Barton – one recent night we noted multiple festive displays on 30th between there and SW Roxbury, and made a note to go back for a photo when we could. This particular house is notable for multiple trees of lights in the yard – hard for the photo to do justice; we had to angle the camera a bit to get everything in. Thanks again to everyone who’s been suggesting displays (editor@westseattleblog.com); more tomorrow, and if you haven’t seen the big displays yet, you can find them any time in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide.

  • Josh December 18, 2017 (11:11 pm)
    That little stretch of 30th always makes my night much brighter! Thank you to those who make walks and drives just a bit more pleasant on these dark evenings. 

