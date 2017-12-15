TOMORROW: West Seattle Brownie Troop 40596’s benefit bake sale in The Junction

While you’re out shopping in The Junction tomorrow, check out these girls’ benefit bake sale:

The photo of Brownie Troop 40596 members is from Karen Crane, who says they met earlier this week to make those signs for their bake sale tomorrow (Saturday), with all proceeds going to Wellspring Family Services. The girls also have volunteered at Wellspring as part of their service project. You’ll find them outside Menashe & Sons Jewelers (4532 California SW; WSB sponsor) 1-3 pm Saturday, with homemade baked goods: “We would love to see our WS community come get a sweet treat, while supporting a great cause!”