TOMORROW: Shop Late Thursday and West Seattle Art Walk, holiday edition

The next huge Hometown Holidays night in The Junction is tomorrow (Thursday, December 14th) – when the December edition of the West Seattle Art Walk happens on Shop Late Thursday, which means many reasons to be there! Including Santa – roaming! – and caroling by Silver Belles, 5-7 pm, starting at Cupcake Royale at 5, then to Wild Rose, and then wandering between other Junction businesses. Here’s the latest Shop Late list from the Junction Association.

Art Walk highlights, running from 5 to late, are here – including the Mug Show at Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor) and the Puny Picture Show at Wallflower Custom Framing. You’ll also want to visit Emerald Water Anglers (42nd/Oregon; WSB sponsor) tomorrow night for the shop’s holiday party and sale.

And of course the Art Walk stretches beyond The Junction – if you wander south, for example, you can shop for holiday wine at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) while meeting and seeing the work of artist Sandy Simpson. Venues to the north, too – see the map above!