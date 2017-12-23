West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Tiarra, if you’re out there – Summer has your package

December 23, 2017 3:01 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news

3:01 PM: It’s the day before Christmas Eve and package deliverers are busier than Rudolph and friends. In some cases, the wrong package is going to the wrong person. This happened to Summer – who got a package from UPS, addressed to her residence, but in the name of Tiarra H. If that’s you – or if you know Tiarra – let us know so we can connect you. Otherwise, Summer will be taking the package to the UPS Store in the morning, which so far is the only option she’s come up with for getting it to the correct person.

5:24 PM: Found.

  • Kalo December 23, 2017 (4:25 pm)
    If there is a name on the return address, perhaps Summer could Google them and come up with a connection. It’s a busy time, however, I have time and would be happy to see if I could find them if Summer is busy.

    • WSB December 23, 2017 (4:38 pm)
      Thank you. Summer said the sender was listed only as “Returns Dept.” She’s searched for the person named (and I did too, including various databases) and there is one possible person in social media but messages aren’t guaranteed to be delivered if you have no “connection” with the person you message … so this is a “hey, you never know.” – TR

  • Jeff December 23, 2017 (4:48 pm)
    I semi frequently get mail for my address and street with the S vs SW direction.   It’s a possibility.

  • Trickycoolj December 23, 2017 (5:11 pm)
    Check street directions. Friends on a N street often get NE and NW versions of their address for other people. Some businesses auto correct unfortunately and don’t realize there’s SW, S, and SE in our city. 

    • WSB December 23, 2017 (5:23 pm)
      Resolved!

