UPDATE: Tiarra, if you’re out there – Summer has your package

3:01 PM: It’s the day before Christmas Eve and package deliverers are busier than Rudolph and friends. In some cases, the wrong package is going to the wrong person. This happened to Summer – who got a package from UPS, addressed to her residence, but in the name of Tiarra H. If that’s you – or if you know Tiarra – let us know so we can connect you. Otherwise, Summer will be taking the package to the UPS Store in the morning, which so far is the only option she’s come up with for getting it to the correct person.

5:24 PM: Found.