THINK SUMMER! West Seattle Garden Tour’s 2018 art contest is on

Though winter hasn’t officially begun (solstice is next Thursday morning), we already have a reason to think summer: We’re halfway between this year’s West Seattle Garden Tour and next year’s WSGT. And tour organizers have launched the annual art competition:

West Seattle Garden Tour’s annual search for talented local artists is under way! Your creative interpretation of the theme “The Art of Gardening” could win you prominence on the 2018 garden tour poster and ticket book, a spot in the West Seattle Art Walk, and $500 in prize money! Artwork must be submitted online by January 26, 2018. Get all the details at westseattlegardentour.org/artwork-competition.

Since its inception in 1995, West Seattle Garden Tour (WSGT) has been one of the premier garden tours in the Northwest, as well as a fundraiser for local non-profits. WSGT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organized by a group of dedicated volunteers who meet every month to produce the tour. Annually the WSGT donates approximately $25,000 to local beneficiaries promoting horticulture, education and the arts. The next tour is on Sunday, June 24, 2018.