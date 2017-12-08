The Bass Shop: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

A unique West Seattle store, The Bass Shop in The Junction, is our newest WSB sponsor, and as we welcome The Bass Shop today, here’s what they would like you to know about their business:

The Bass Shop is one of only a handful of bass guitar specialty stores in the U.S. Proprietor Chad Beeler (above center, with Jeff and Alex) has been a bass retail specialist for over 25 years. Lots of knowledge and inventory to be found at The Bass Shop!

We hear from customers that they are grateful that a store like ours exists. Most retail guitar shops have a very limited selection of bass guitars available, but there is usually no one who can be a credible sounding board for questions regarding bass gear or the general experience of being a bassist. Once most bass players have been to our shop and consulted the staff, they tend to become repeat customers, mainly because they’ve found a source that speaks their language, asks all the right questions, and gives them a broad range of instruments and gear to choose from. We’ve had many bass players who have told us that we’ve helped them become better musicians as a result.

As with many independent businesses, The Bass Shop‘s proprietor is involved in the community. Chad helps coach his daughter’s West Seattle Soccer Club team. He plays bass for the band DAD, which is comprised of dads with kids who attend Genesee Hill Elementary; DAD donates earnings from gigs to benefit the school’s after-school enrichment program specializing in music. They also help out the in-school music programs in general if an instrument needs to be provided or any extra purchases need to be made. Along with bar gigs, DAD plays at various fundraising events, including this past September’s West Fest at Holy Rosary and Madison Middle School‘s upcoming fundraiser in February.

The Bass Shop is co-located at 4736 California SW in The Junction with another WSB sponsor, Thunder Road Guitars, open 10 am-6 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, 206-932-4362. Online, you’ll find The Bass Shop at thebassshopseattle.com.

We thank The Bass Shop for sponsoring the independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news that WSB has been publishing for 10 years; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.