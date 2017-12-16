SUNDAY: Bring coats, hats, gloves to West Seattle Farmers’ Market for Hometown Holidays donation drive

(WSB photo from 2016 Cocoa and Coat Drive)

Last year, generous West Seattleites donated more than 200 coats during the Hometown Holidays Cocoa and Coat Drive at the WS Farmers’ Market – and tomorrow’s the day you have the chance to help beat that total! Between 10 am and 2 pm on Sunday, look for the Junction Association, Kiwanis Club, and West Seattle Christian Church booth at the market (California/Alaska) – get free cocoa while dropping off coats, hats, and/or gloves, which will all go to West Seattle Helpline. (And nearby, you’ll be able to board the free Santa Trolley for the second and final Sunday of that new Hometown Holidays feature.)