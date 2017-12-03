SPORTS: West Seattle High School Football celebrates 3 all-division players and the return of a tradition

Thanks to the reader who shared the report and photos:

West Seattle High School’s 1st Team All-Metro Sound Division Football Selections

Senior Anthony Coats, senior Alex Pastrana, and junior Oliver Carlson have been selected to the First Team All-Metro Sound Division Football Team. Anthony (above right) was named 1st Team Quarterback, Alex (above center) was named 1st Team Offensive Guard and 2nd Team Defensive Tackle, and Oliver (above left) was named 1st Team Wide Receiver. Congratulations to these boys for their leadership and achievements on the field that have been recognized by the coaches throughout the league. It was a tough season for the young and inexperienced Wildcats but the team never quit, battled, and worked hard all season long for new coach Marcis Fennell.

The team also had its year end football banquet Friday night, which was an incredible event held at The Hall at Fauntleroy. During the celebration of the student athletes’ season Coach Fennell and the West Seattle Alumni Monogram Club surprised this year’s qualified lettermen with brand-new Letterman jackets, bringing back a tradition that has been absent for 20 years.

The boys were excited, stunned and extremely appreciative of this awesome gesture. You could see the pride these boys have in WSHS and could feel their excitement about representing their community in their new jackets.

It was a fun and rewarding evening for all involved that has set the standard moving forward for WS Football. A special thank you to Coach Marcis and all his assistant coaches for their hard work and dedication to WSHS. Go Westside!