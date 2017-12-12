Showtime for new West Seattle nonprofit Mode Music and Performing Arts

There’s a new mission for the space on the north side of the North Delridge building that’s home to Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) and The Skylark:

Mode Music and Performing Arts is a new nonprofit arts organization that introduced itself to the community with an open house this past Sunday – co-founded by Erin Rubin and Kristina Rowell.

Rubin is proprietor of Mode Music Studios, which is two doors south and will continue its core business of music instruction; Rowell is a veteran performing-arts instructor. MMPA will offer theater/performing-arts instruction for youth through classes, camps, and local schools. The first offerings are described in this brochure (PDF). The space also will be available for kids’ birthday parties centered on personalized drama workshops (info’s in the brochure) and event rentals – the space is 900 square feet.