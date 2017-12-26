Service on Thursday for Bill Carpenter, 1930-2017

A graveside service is scheduled Thursday, and Celebration of Life next month, for William (Bill) Carpenter. Here’s the remembrance his family is sharing with the community:

Bill passed away December 20, 2017 at the age of 87.

Bill was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Mary and Gordan Carpenter and was one of 10 children. Bill attended Emmetsburg High School and Junior College and then proudly joined the US Navy and served in Pearl Harbor during the Korean Conflict from 1951 – 1955.

In 1952 Bill met and later married his soulmate for life, Alice Joy (Iden) Carpenter, and together they raised their family in Seattle.

Bill is survived by his three daughters, Kathleen, Colleen, and Maureen, and his two sons-in-law, Dan and Dave, as well as his two brothers Joe and Bob, and many nieces and nephews, who all loved him so much. Bill had 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife Alice.

There will be a graveside service at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery on December 28, 2017 at 11:00 and a celebration of life later in January.