SEEKING AN ‘ANGEL’: Another search for someone who helped Christmas crash victims

From the WSB inbox, another case of someone seeking the person who helped them after a crash during our snowy Christmas. From Mercedes:

On December 25th, we were in an accident. It was around 10:00 pm and we were crossing the intersection between SW Morgan St and 41st. I would like to find the Good Samaritan that helped us. I remember a young man going to my side and checking on us. Please, if anyone saw or knows this angel, let me know, I would like to thank him personally. If anyone else who was there reads this, please feel free to contact me so we can thank you.

If you’re the person Mercedes is looking for – or if you know him – please e-mail us at editor@westseattleblog.com so we can connect you.