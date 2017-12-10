UPDATE: House fire in Highland Park; no injuries reported

(Added: WSB photos, unless otherwise credited)

5:48 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to a fire reported “on the exterior” of a house in Highland Park, in the 7500 block of 14th SW [map].

5:52 PM: Per scanner, the fire may have extended into the house. Everyone is reported to have gotten out OK.

5:56 PM: The fire’s reported to be burning in the attic. SFD confirms no injuries reported.

6:10 PM: Traffic alert – SW Holden is blocked in the area. The fire is now reported to be under control. The Red Cross is being called to help the house’s residents.

(Seattle Fire Dept. photo)

6:19 PM: One resident told our photographer that they believe the fire was electrical and started in a wall in the back of the house. She confirms everyone got out OK, but they’re currently looking for their two cats.