West Seattle, Washington

11 Monday

42℉

UPDATE: House fire in Highland Park; no injuries reported

December 10, 2017 5:48 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

(Added: WSB photos, unless otherwise credited)

5:48 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “full response” to a fire reported “on the exterior” of a house in Highland Park, in the 7500 block of 14th SW [map].

5:52 PM: Per scanner, the fire may have extended into the house. Everyone is reported to have gotten out OK.

5:56 PM: The fire’s reported to be burning in the attic. SFD confirms no injuries reported.

6:10 PM: Traffic alert – SW Holden is blocked in the area. The fire is now reported to be under control. The Red Cross is being called to help the house’s residents.

(Seattle Fire Dept. photo)

6:19 PM: One resident told our photographer that they believe the fire was electrical and started in a wall in the back of the house. She confirms everyone got out OK, but they’re currently looking for their two cats.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: House fire in Highland Park; no injuries reported"

  • JunctionGal December 10, 2017 (5:55 pm)
    Reply

    Just passed on the bridge by the units heading west!

  • Sarah December 10, 2017 (6:16 pm)
    Reply

    Right at the end of our street! Full response indeed! Great work SFD. Glad nobody was injured! Thanks for keeping us updated WSB. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann