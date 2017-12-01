SATURDAY NIGHT MOVE: Final preps for transporting California/Findlay ‘log house’ to its new West Seattle home

(WSB photos)

Tomorrow is the big night – we confirmed today that Nickel Bros is still on track to move the 5458 California SW “log house” to its new home starting late Saturday night. Their crews are on site again today making final preparations.

As announced back in March, the house is being moved to a new location in Admiral. The owners of the California/Findlay site were originally going to demolish it to make way for six live-work units, but Nickel Bros got permission to offer the house for sale/move – their specialty – and it all worked out.

It will be taken directly up California SW most of the way, starting some time after 11 pm Saturday night, continuing into early Sunday morning. It should be quite a sight, as was the last on-the-road house move we covered, in 2010 (which involved two hours of travel time to get from The Junction to Admiral). We will of course cover this as it happens, so if you’re up late/early, check in!