SATURDAY MORNING: Start your weekend with Endolyne Children’s Choir holiday concert

If you click “play” on the video above, it’ll take you directly to the Endolyne Children’s Choir performance during last Saturday night’s West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting. Tomorrow (Saturday, December 9th), you can start your holiday-season weekend by enjoying and supporting the young singers at their annual “Winter Fantasy” concert, 11 am at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW). Full details are on the choir’s website, and of course this is one of many events you’ll find in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, for this weekend and beyond, through New Year’s!
West Seattle, Washington
