Remembering Phyllis Chesterfield, 1936-2017

Family and friends are remembering Phyllis Chesterfield, and sharing this tribute with the community:

Phyllis Jean Chesterfield (Johnson) passed away peacefully at her home on November 16, 2017 at the age of 81. She was born February 20, 1936, in Seattle. She grew up in Seattle and graduated from West Seattle High School.

Phyllis loved her family, music, reading, history, cooking, genealogy, guitar, and so much more.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald R. Chesterfield, June 1, 2011.

Phyllis is survived by her six children Kris Ohanu, Kip Chesterfield, Karen Brown, Kitty Chesterfield, Karli Shanklin, Kilian Chesterfield, and their families, many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Walt, Keith, Jim, and Jerry Johnson, and their families, including many nieces and nephews.

A gathering for family and friends will be held in her honor at a later date. Please contact Kris Ohanu (krisohanu@yahoo.com) for details.