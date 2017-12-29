Remembering Dotty Hughes

Family and friends are mourning a beloved member of the West Seattle community. We’ve learned that Dotty Hughes died on Tuesday.

Many knew her as the longtime manager of the Washington Federal branch north of The Junction. She had been with the company for more than 20 years; her staff at the branch told us she had been planning to retire soon.

Ms. Hughes was also long active in the community, including involvement with organizations including the Rotary Club of West Seattle and the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce. And a longtime friend who contacted us about Ms. Hughes’ passing remembers her as “one of the most thoughtful, kind, and loving souls I knew.”

We hope to have more information soon, including memorial details; we are told that arrangements are being handled through Dignity Memorial.