West Seattle, Washington

01 Monday

READER REPORT: Car seats found – maybe stolen and dumped?

December 31, 2017 11:59 am
2 COMMENTS
 Crime | Delridge

The photo is from Jacob, who found those car seats while out walking his dog this morning.

Found these 2 car seats in the ditch on Brandon street behind the 7th hole of West Seattle golf course. They are both in excellent shape. Do not know why someone would throw them in the ditch but guess is a car was stolen and these were thrown out.

Please post if you see worthy as I am a parent and have paid a lot of money for car seats for my children and would want them back.

If yours, please e-mail us – editor@westseattleblog.com – and we can forward your contact info.

2 Replies to "READER REPORT: Car seats found - maybe stolen and dumped?"

  • Jill December 31, 2017 (1:06 pm)
    I hope the owner is found, but if not….I’m in the market for a used upright booster like the one on the left for when my nephews visit. Happy to take it after a suitable period of time.

  • WScurmudgeon December 31, 2017 (5:01 pm)
    West Seattle Baby will accept the seats, and have them checked by an expert to ensure they’re safe, before providing them to folks who need them.

