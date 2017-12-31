READER REPORT: Car seats found – maybe stolen and dumped?

The photo is from Jacob, who found those car seats while out walking his dog this morning.

Found these 2 car seats in the ditch on Brandon street behind the 7th hole of West Seattle golf course. They are both in excellent shape. Do not know why someone would throw them in the ditch but guess is a car was stolen and these were thrown out.

Please post if you see worthy as I am a parent and have paid a lot of money for car seats for my children and would want them back.