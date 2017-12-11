West Seattle, Washington

12 Tuesday

38℉

UPDATE: Police search after robbery in South Delridge

December 11, 2017 9:25 pm
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

9:25 PM: Thanks for the tips/questions about a police response in South Delridge. Police are investigating a report of an armed street robbery. We don’t know yet exactly where it happened – possibly near 9000 Delridge Way SW – but they’re seeking two suspects, described so far only as two Hispanic men 18-20 years old. Via scanner, we’ve heard police report finding a gun. There’s no medical dispatch, so – so far – it appears no one’s been hurt.

9:40 PM: A K-9 team is assisting with the search.

10:32 PM: Still searching. No new details – we will be seeking the report tomorrow.

Share This

9 Replies to "UPDATE: Police search after robbery in South Delridge"

  • m December 11, 2017 (9:29 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for the follow-up WSB.

  • K December 11, 2017 (9:35 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks WSB..been watching an officer seating at corner of 16th and Henderson with lights on for about 20mins and seems like using it sirens to respond to another car further down 16th. They just left as I saw this. Glad to hear no one hurt and that they found the gun. Hopefully they find the bad guys too.

    • WSB December 11, 2017 (9:49 pm)
      Reply

      Search continues. If the repeated sirens are what I think they are, kind of whooping sounds? I’ve only heard those at search scenes the past month or so, wondering if it’s some new tactic, going to follow up on that.

      • K December 11, 2017 (10:02 pm)
        Reply

        Yes they were and an occasional gong siren. Thank You WSB for follow up on this like you haven’t heard before my thought is a new way to communicate without causing a lot of radio traffic in certain situations.

  • Lisa December 11, 2017 (9:52 pm)
    Reply

    Cops posted on Cambridge. Had them come through the yard with the dog.

  • Unanamous December 11, 2017 (9:57 pm)
    Reply

    wow, good, thanks we were worried it was more serious. came home and found police cars on every street.

    we were worried of a murderer or something. catch them!

  • Gawdger December 11, 2017 (10:04 pm)
    Reply

    Back in my day we just cycled the siren button real quick to create a whoop whoop sound.  It was meant to get someone’s attention…i.e. move out of my way please.  Well, maybe not the please part.  =)

  • Concerned Citzen December 11, 2017 (10:06 pm)
    Reply

    Searching continuing around 20th Av SW and Cambridge & alleys. Cops on foot with K-9s.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann