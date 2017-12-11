UPDATE: Police search after robbery in South Delridge

9:25 PM: Thanks for the tips/questions about a police response in South Delridge. Police are investigating a report of an armed street robbery. We don’t know yet exactly where it happened – possibly near 9000 Delridge Way SW – but they’re seeking two suspects, described so far only as two Hispanic men 18-20 years old. Via scanner, we’ve heard police report finding a gun. There’s no medical dispatch, so – so far – it appears no one’s been hurt.

9:40 PM: A K-9 team is assisting with the search.

10:32 PM: Still searching. No new details – we will be seeking the report tomorrow.