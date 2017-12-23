West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Police checking out reports of possible gunfire

December 23, 2017 8:15 pm
8:15 PM: Police are checking out multiple reports of possible gunfire in the past 20 minutes or so. A texter in North Delridge heard it; we’ve also heard dispatchers mention callers from the Belvidere, Genesee, and Highland Park areas. No word of anyone having been shot, nor have we heard anything yet about police finding evidence of gunfire (either casings or property damage).

10:19 PM: No gunfire confirmation on the log so far, and commenter Mykscott reports seeing/hearing fireworks in one of the areas from which 911 calls were received.

  • Keith's December 23, 2017 (8:45 pm)
    We heard the “gunfire”  little while ago.  I thought it sounded like fireworks, while my wife thought it sounded like gunfire.  Whatever it was there were quite a few (6-10) reports.

    • WSB December 23, 2017 (8:49 pm)
      Thank you. Too far for us to hear on the south end of the peninsula but it seemed widely enough heard that we thought we should mention it.

  • Christie December 23, 2017 (9:04 pm)
    Heard it on 18th ave sw, dogs started barking right after. Thought it was fireworks as well but could have been gunshots. 

  • Mykscott December 23, 2017 (10:06 pm)
    I thought it was gunshots at first then looked outside and it was fireworks from backyard of the house at block 3000 36th Ave SW. That is why it was heard in Delridge as well as Belvidere. The fireworks were shot in succession up in the air from their backyard. Perhaps a trial run that they just couldn’t wait for  New Years.

    • WSB December 23, 2017 (10:16 pm)
      Thanks – that’s one of the blocks that 911 dispatchers mentioned over the air.

