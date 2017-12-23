UPDATE: Police checking out reports of possible gunfire

8:15 PM: Police are checking out multiple reports of possible gunfire in the past 20 minutes or so. A texter in North Delridge heard it; we’ve also heard dispatchers mention callers from the Belvidere, Genesee, and Highland Park areas. No word of anyone having been shot, nor have we heard anything yet about police finding evidence of gunfire (either casings or property damage).

10:19 PM: No gunfire confirmation on the log so far, and commenter Mykscott reports seeing/hearing fireworks in one of the areas from which 911 calls were received.