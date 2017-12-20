NEW YEAR’S EVE: ‘Kid Party’ moves to bigger location

Haven’t locked in your New Year’s Eve plans yet? We’re continuing to add to the list in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, which already includes ideas from bar parties to the annual Emerald City Wanderers walk, and here’s the newest addition:

A big new venue for the “Kid Party” that jammed the Admiral Bird last year. Co-proprietors Corina and Heidi now also run historic, renovated South Park Hall, just over the ridge (1253 S. Cloverdale), and they’re moving the “Kid Party” there this year. 7-9 pm, with the East Coast ball drop on a big screen, plus a hot-cocoa bar for the kids, “adult drinks” for their chaperones, pulled-pork sliders, mac and cheese, dancing, activity tables … Tickets are available in advance online for $10/person, or $15 at the door.