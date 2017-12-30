NEW YEAR, NEW SKILL: ‘Suddenly in Command’ boating class

If your New Year’s resolutions include learning new skills – we’re spotlighting interesting classes coming up in early 2018. Including this one, announced by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary:

Suddenly In Command

Sunday, January 7, 2018, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

A class for the inexperienced boater to prepare you for an emergency situation on board and what to do if something were to happen to the “skipper.” Free and open to the public! Taught by volunteers from the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Venue: West Seattle Library meeting room. 2306 42nd Ave SW. To sign up and for more information, go to our registration page or email flotillatwentyfour@gmail.com