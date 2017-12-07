West Seattle, Washington

08 Friday

40℉

NEW DATES: RapidRide H Line open houses in January

December 7, 2017 6:30 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news | White Center

Metro has just set the new dates for its RapidRide H Line open houses next month – one in White Center, one in Burien:

Wednesday, January 10th from 5-8 p.m.
Burien Community Center, Shorewood Room
14700 6th Ave SW, Burien

Thursday, January 11th from 5-8 p.m.
Mount View Elementary School, Cafeteria/Multi-purpose Room
10811 12th Ave SW, White Center

These are the open houses promised when Metro went public three weeks ago with a survey asking you to get specific about feedback as they plan the conversion of Route 120 into the H Line – that survey is still open if you haven’t taken it yet.

Share This

1 Reply to "NEW DATES: RapidRide H Line open houses in January"

  • DH December 7, 2017 (7:23 pm)
    Reply

    Both looking forward to and dreading this. I hope they streamline the stops without making it difficult to access. The more frequent buses but fewer seats per bus make me fear I’ll be standing a lot. As I get older this could be a problem. When my elderly mom was here a few years ago I had to shame people into providing a seat for her on the C Line. I have a friend whose school age daughter wrote a poem to “My Beloved 54” (aka the C Line). Sadly we may need a funeral for the 120. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann