NEW DATES: RapidRide H Line open houses in January

Metro has just set the new dates for its RapidRide H Line open houses next month – one in White Center, one in Burien:

Wednesday, January 10th from 5-8 p.m.

Burien Community Center, Shorewood Room

14700 6th Ave SW, Burien Thursday, January 11th from 5-8 p.m.

Mount View Elementary School, Cafeteria/Multi-purpose Room

10811 12th Ave SW, White Center

These are the open houses promised when Metro went public three weeks ago with a survey asking you to get specific about feedback as they plan the conversion of Route 120 into the H Line – that survey is still open if you haven’t taken it yet.