NEIGHBORHOOD NEW YEAR’S EVE 2017: Highland Park Improvement Club invites you to parade and Corner Bar again this year

(WSB photo, Highland Park Not-So-Silent-Night Parade 2016)

You can make it a neighborhood New Year’s Eve again this year by celebrating with Highland Park Improvement Club – starting with the all-ages Not-So-Silent-Night Parade along nearby streets. As also featured in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, here’s the full night’s lineup for Sunday at HPIC:

Join us in our annual celebration of the New Year. We’ll be hosting a Masquerade Party, so come donning your best masks, disguises, or alter egos.

Not So Silent Night Parade – Assemble at 6 pm. We will head out into the neighborhood when everyone is ready. Bring your noisemakers, lights, umbrellas – whatever is necessary!

DJ Dr. Lehl & DJ Evan will provide us the tunes that take us to the main event.

The HPIC Hot Dog Stand will be open in the Courtyard, courtesy of Nickie Jostol!

McTuff will provide us with the life-sustaining music that will power us to and through the New Year from 9ish until late (1-130?)

RL Carroll will be here again for all your keepsake photos!

All ages!

Beverages – Draft beer, wine, special cocktail and champagne! As always, we offer a wide assortment of non-alcoholic beverages as well. Please remember that no outside alcohol is allowed.