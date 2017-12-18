West Seattle, Washington

Memorial planned next month for Virginia K. Metz, 1949-2017

December 18, 2017 9:18 am
 Obituaries

Family and friends will gather next month to remember Virginia K. Metz, and this remembrance is being shared with the community now:

Virginia K. Metz (née Strasevicius), age 68, passed away in Seattle on Monday, October 2nd. She was born January 22nd, 1949, in Hechingen, Germany to Helen and Stanley, and grew up in Chicago’s Marquette Park. She is survived by her brother Stanley, sister Mary, sons Alec and Andrew, their father Russell, daughters-in-law Tuyatsetseg and Margaret, and grandchildren Thomas and Sylvia.

Virginia worked for over two decades as a dedicated social worker in numerous Seattle schools, including for many years at West Seattle High School. She was a kind, intelligent, and incredibly funny individual, and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of her life will be held in West Seattle on January 20th. If you knew Virginia and would like to attend, please email her son, Andrew, at Andrew.E.Metz@gmail.com.

(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries by request, free of charge. Please e-mail the text, and a photo if available, to editor@westseattleblog.com)

3 Replies to "Memorial planned next month for Virginia K. Metz, 1949-2017"

  • Alice Enevoldsen December 18, 2017 (4:59 pm)
    I am heartbroken. Ms. Metz was supportive of me through some tough times in high school, and was able to remove the stigma of “seeing a counselor.” She showed me what good mental health support can be, and gave me the confidence to go and find it elsewhere once I graduated.

    I am here today, whole, because of her.

    Much love to her family.

    Sincerely, Alice

  • Barb Vadakin December 18, 2017 (7:19 pm)
    Alec and Andrew, 

    I am so sorry for your loss. I remember your mom being an advocate for both of you but for so many others. What a special lady.

    Barb Vadakin

  • Maureen Devlin December 19, 2017 (7:35 am)
    I had the good fortune to work alongside Virginia at West Seattle high school years ago.  Her office was always full of teens in need of an ear, a shoulder, a snack from her not-so-secret stash, or just a respite.  She was unfailingly kind and optimistic.  The students knew they would be welcomed warmly and without judgment, no matter what brought them to her office.  I learned a great deal from her.  She will be sorely missed.

