Memorial planned next month for Virginia K. Metz, 1949-2017

Family and friends will gather next month to remember Virginia K. Metz, and this remembrance is being shared with the community now:

Virginia K. Metz (née Strasevicius), age 68, passed away in Seattle on Monday, October 2nd. She was born January 22nd, 1949, in Hechingen, Germany to Helen and Stanley, and grew up in Chicago’s Marquette Park. She is survived by her brother Stanley, sister Mary, sons Alec and Andrew, their father Russell, daughters-in-law Tuyatsetseg and Margaret, and grandchildren Thomas and Sylvia.

Virginia worked for over two decades as a dedicated social worker in numerous Seattle schools, including for many years at West Seattle High School. She was a kind, intelligent, and incredibly funny individual, and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of her life will be held in West Seattle on January 20th. If you knew Virginia and would like to attend, please email her son, Andrew, at Andrew.E.Metz@gmail.com.