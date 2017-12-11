Memorial on Saturday for Evelyn Coy, 1927-2017

Family and friends will gather Saturday to remember Evelyn Coy, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Evelyn Louise Coy, beloved daughter of Oscar and Ester Nilson, was called home to her Lord on Saturday, November 4, 2017, at the age of 90, after a short illness.

She is preceded in death by her mom and dad, sister Gertrude Countryman (Roy), and husband Donald.

Born in Seattle in 1927, she grew up in West Seattle when there were few houses and Army Outposts along the ridge above Puget Sound. She attended West Seattle High School, graduating in 1946, and soon after, following in her Dad’s footsteps, went to work for the Sears Roebuck Company.

In 1948 she married her husband Donald, and began raising their family. They were lifelong members of the West Seattle Community. Evelyn was active in many activities including Boy and Girl Scouts, receiving the Silver Fawn award from the Boy Scouts of America honoring her tireless service to scouting; PTA at the local level, both with her own children and also with her grandchildren, receiving 2 Golden Acorn Awards for outstanding service above and beyond; and later was a King County voting assistant. Both Don and Evelyn were longtime members of First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, serving on many committees, as a Sunday school teacher, and on the church council. Evelyn was recently honored during a worship service for her 50 years of faithful of service on Altar Guild.

She is survived by her daughter Karin Van Sant (Wade), sons Stephen (Donna), Gary, Karl (Fran), Laura Coy, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be Saturday, December 16, at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle at 11 am. In lieu of flowers; memorial gifts may be made to First Lutheran Church.