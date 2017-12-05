Man hospitalized after this morning’s 44th/Glenn incident

Thanks to Liz for the photo from an incident at 44th/Glenn just west of The Junction this morning, involving the car shown on the sidewalk toward the left side of the photo. We missed it in real time, but several have since asked us about it, so we followed up. SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley says they took a 91-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition. SPD spokesperson Det. Mark Jamieson tells WSB the 911 call came in shortly before 911, with an “unresponsive elderly man (in) his vehicle (that) rolled slowly into a telephone pole … SFD arrived and began CPR. The man was revived and transported to HMC. We believe that the man had a medical episode, and not a traffic collision.”