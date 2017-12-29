West Seattle, Washington

30 Saturday

ICYMI: Mark Wangerin’s goose-and-gosling photo gets Times honor

December 29, 2017 11:17 am
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

You might recall seeing that photo of a Canada goose and gosling here on WSB last April – one of many beautiful bird (and sometimes other wildlife) photos contributed by Mark Wangerin. In case you missed it, this photo drew a special honor from a showcase elsewhere – chosen as one of the 2017 top ten Seattle Times Reader Photos of the Year. Mark photographed the geese along Harbor Avenue SW. It was honored in the Northwest Flora and Fauna category. (Thanks to Gary Jones – who also contributes memorable images here – for pointing out Mark’s recognition.)

4 Replies to "ICYMI: Mark Wangerin's goose-and-gosling photo gets Times honor"

  • AlkiWendy December 29, 2017 (12:02 pm)
    What a precious photo!  Thanks Mark.

  • West Coast Nomad December 29, 2017 (2:04 pm)
    Congrats and thanks for all of the beautiful photos throughout the year!

  • anonyme December 29, 2017 (3:23 pm)
    Another gorgeous photo by Mr. Wangerin.

    I wonder how many people realize that the slaughter of Canada geese continues in Seattle and nearby municipalities, including mothers and babies such as the ones depicted?

  • Mark Ahlness December 29, 2017 (6:04 pm)
    Congrats on the recognition Mark – your work is wonderful – thank you for sharing it!

