(Added: WSB photos)

2:50 AM: Firefighters are at a house in the 3700 block of 59th SW [map], fighting what SFD calls a “small attic fire.”

3 AM: The fire has been declared “under control.” No injuries reported so far.

3:05 AM: And now the fire is pronounced “tapped.”

3:12 AM: Our crew has arrived and confirms the fire’s out, no one hurt. The cause is under investigation.