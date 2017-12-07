HOLIDAY MUSIC: ‘Nutcracker!’ – and more

Before we get to the list of highlights for today/tonight – as you’ll see if you look at the music section of the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, we’re heading into a big weekend for holiday music. Including the next West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ concert!

The full announcement:

West Seattle Community Orchestras invites you to attend its annual December concert by West Seattle’s very own Symphony Orchestra!

Conducted by James Pham, the program includes Grieg’s “Norwegian Dances” and Bizet’s popular “L’Arlesienne Suite No. 1.” You might not recognize that title, but you’ll definitely recognize the music as it’s often played during the holiday season. Also in tune with the season is Tchaikovsky’s ever-popular “Nutcracker Suite.”

The concert is FREE! Donations are gratefully appreciated. They help enable student musicians’ participation in this and our other orchestras and classes at no charge.

Again, that’s Friday, December 8, 7:30 p.m., in the Chief Sealth International High School auditorium, 2600 SW Thistle Street. Find more info at www.WSCOrchestras.org.