HOLIDAY GIVING: Nucor employees and their company deliver big gifts to West Seattle Food Bank

(WSB photo: WSFB operations director Lester Yuh, in black jacket, with donation-delivery delegation)

The West Seattle Food Bank welcomed a giant holiday haul today – the annual visit by a delegation from the Nucor West Seattle steel mill to deliver food and money, courtesy of the company and its employees.

(This photo and next two are courtesy of WSFB)

This year, employees donated 4,740 pounds of food – more than two and a third tons! – and $751 in cash; the company’s match for all that totaled $10,982, and Nucor added $3,367 more in cash. Here’s WSFB development director Judi Yazzolino accepting the check from Nucor’s Stephanie Sanchez:

Another important component of the delivery – Omega Morgan donated the flatbed truck! Here are Todd Strobeck and Erik Tronvig from OM:

