HOLIDAY GIFTS: 2 unique ways to shop in Fauntleroy on Saturday – market @ schoolhouse; Alternative Giving Fair @ church

Two unique ways to shop for holiday gifts in Fauntleroy tomorrow, right across the street from each other:

FAUNTLEROY SCHOOLHOUSE HOLIDAY MARKET: This continues 9 am-3 pm Saturday in the halls of the historic schoolhouse at 9131 California SW; we stopped by tonight to see what the artists and crafters are offering. We found everything from knit caps to Sophisticated Slime:

That’s Jordyn, who makes the “slime,” which is something like Silly Putty – something to keep your hands busy, at the very least. $4 for 4 ounces, with color, glitter, and/or scent added at no extra charge. Then down at the end of the south hallway, we found Tab with Fun Times Too – a variety of found items converted into clocks:

Only place you’re going to find a bowling-bag clock, among other things, Tab assured us. Those are just two of the vendors – lots more at the schoolhouse, 9 am-3 pm tomorrow. Then across the street at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) on Saturday evening, 6-8:30 pm, and Sunday between 11:30 am and 2:30 pm, it’s the West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair – where you can give to local nonprofits on behalf of those on your gift-giving list. Here’s who you’ll find:

Thanks to Judy Pickens for providing the list. Those are just two of many holiday-season events around West Seattle this weekend – see many more in our frequently updated Holiday Guide!