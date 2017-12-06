HOLIDAY GENEROSITY: West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair gifts grow in year 2

Thanks to Judy Pickens for the report and photo:

The concept of giving donations in lieu of more stuff for Christmas gained momentum during the second annual West Seattle Alternative Giving Fair.

(Bill Zoellner, who chairs the church’s homelessness task force, took donations for gift cards to help low-income families of loal elementary students)

Hosted last Saturday and Sunday by Fauntleroy Church UCC for 19 local, national, and international programs, the fair brought in $11,291 to strengthen families and communities, support elders, care for creation, and respond to hunger and homelessness. Thanks to generous area residents, this “giving from the heart” represents a 37% increase over last year.