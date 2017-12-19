HOLIDAY CLOSURES: Seattle, King County libraries closed Sunday, Monday

West Seattle, Washington

As we make our way through the pre-holiday week, we’re rounding up information on holiday closures, and thought you might want to know that Seattle Public Library branches will be closed Sunday (Christmas Eve) as well as Monday (Christmas Day). King County Library System branches, too. Closure info will be in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide for reference, as will info on what’s open (our holiday restaurant list, for example) – and any info you have is appreciated – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!

