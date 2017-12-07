Highlights of what’s happening for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Swimmers going into Puget Sound from Alki Beach Park on Wednesday morning, photographed by Ron Templin)

The chilly sunshine continues! Here are highlights for the hours ahead, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

CREATE YOUR OWN CUSTOM HOLIDAY GIFT TAGS: Free workshop at Delridge Community Center, 1-3 pm: “In this two -hour workshop you will learn how to use Microsoft Word or Publisher to create your own custom holiday gift tags utilizing your art or photographs. Bring a favorite photo or art design with you to class and you will leave with several sheets of gift tags ready to cut out and use for holiday gift giving.” (4501 Delridge Way SW)

FREE SANTA PHOTOS: Santa visits and free DIY photos, 2-5 pm at Main Street Play in White Center. (9988 15th SW)

SHOP LATE THURSDAY IN THE JUNCTION: First of three Thursdays that you will find many stores open late as part of West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays! Among them tonight, WSB sponsors Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW), VAIN (4513 California SW), and Menashe & Sons Jewelers (4532 California SW).

JUNCTION NEIGHBORHOOD ORGANIZATION LAND USE COMMITTEE: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, JuNO’s LUC convenes a community meeting to talk about the HALA MHA maps and more. (4217 SW Oregon)

‘BOBCAT BOB’: 7 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), the legendary Bob “Bobcat Bob” Rice will entertain you. (5612 California SW)

METRO @ NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm at North Highline Fire District HQ in White Center, tonight’s North Highline Unincorporated Area Council meeting includes a visit from Metro reps to talk about transit matters including the upcoming conversion of Route 120 to the RapidRide H Line. (1243 SW 112th)

DENNY CONCERT: 7 pm at the Chief Sealth International High School Auditorium, the Denny International Middle School Orchestra performs. (2600 SW Thistle)

MADISON CONCERT: 7 pm at the Madison Middle School Commons, it’s the Madison Orchestra and Jazz concert. (3429 45th SW)