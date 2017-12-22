HELP THE CHRISTMAS PEOPLE! Got time to bake some cookies?

Just a friendly reminder, since Christmas is on the other side of the weekend: The Christmas People are offering a sit-down dinner Monday to anyone who is in need, doesn’t want to be alone, etc., noon-4 pm. As part of that effort and their distribution of 1,600 meals to people without homes, they are welcoming donations of home-baked cookies – more than 3,000 needed! So if you can do a little baking, a dozen, a hundred, whatever (not store-bought), your donation would be more than welcome, and you can drop cookies off at the Alki Masonic Hall in The Junction (4736 40th SW) 9 am-1 pm tomorrow, Sunday, or Monday. (That’s also where the Christmas dinner will be served.)