HELP FOR VETERANS: Seattle Stand Down at SSC’s Georgetown campus next week

Maybe you are – or know – a veteran who could benefit from this event just announced by South Seattle College (WSB sponsor):

South Seattle College’s Georgetown Campus will host the seventh annual Seattle Stand Down on Dec. 14-15, where homeless and at-risk Veterans and their families will be offered free access to a wide array of resources and services.

Seattle Stand Down is a one-stop shop for resources and services available to Veterans who currently lack permanent housing or simply need a “hand up” in order to prevent homelessness. Representatives from local businesses, non-profits, educational institutions, and all levels of government will be on hand with volunteers to provide medical screenings, eye exams, dental services, legal aid, employment opportunities, housing assistance, case management referrals, haircuts, personal hygiene items and meals. The two-day event will offer employment assistance through a partnership with SSC’s on-campus WorkSource Office and the King County Veterans Program. Extensive legal resources will be provided by the NW Justice Project and Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP.

Seattle Stand Down is unique from other stand down events in that it provides designated areas for the safety and comfort of women Veterans. Providers will offer women-specific services including health care, advocacy, counseling, employment and personal care.

According to the King County Veterans Program, at least 1360 Veterans are experiencing homelessness at this very moment within King County. In 2016, the Seattle Stand Down provided services to nearly 350 homeless and at-risk homeless Veterans in need.

The Seattle Colleges District is the host of Seattle Stand Down for the seventh year in a row. The event was founded as a community service project of student Veterans at Seattle Central College, and is organized today by a group of dedicated Veteran volunteers from the colleges and community.

Major funding for Seattle Stand Down has been made possible through a Veterans Employment and Training Service grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. Additional support is provided by the King County Veterans Program, funded by the Veteran and Human Services Levy.

EVENT DETAILS

Location: South Seattle College’s Georgetown Campus as 6737 Corson Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98108. Participants will check in at the Gene Colin Education Hall – Building C.

Please view our Georgetown Campus map

Directions to Georgetown Campus

Time: Running Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15 at SSC’s Georgetown Campus, the event opens for registration at 7:00 a.m. on Dec. 14 and services will be available from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. that day. On Dec. 15, registration begins at 7:00 a.m. with services available from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Parking and Transportation: Free parking passes will be made available to Veterans receiving services.

For both days of the event, King County Metro and Sound Transit have agreed to provide free rides for all Veterans. They must carry one type of four accepted forms of government ID, or the special bus pass Metro has printed for Veterans that lack identification (available at local social service providers). This means that Veterans with any one of the ID forms listed below can travel on any Metro and Sound Transit bus, and both the LINK light rail and the Sounder train.

Forms of identification accepted:

– Veteran Health Identification (ID) Card

– Uniformed Identification (ID) Card

– Veteran designation on driver’s license

– DD-214

Attendees should use “CORSON AVE S & EAST MARGINAL WAY” as their destination if using trip planners. Anyone with questions on the best transit route can call Hopelink Mobility at 425-943-6760.