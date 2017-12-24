West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: ‘Heavy rescue’ callout for crash at 30th/Genesee

December 24, 2017 10:09 pm
10:09 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “heavy rescue” response to 30th SW/SW Genesee [map], which would be on the hill along the north side of West Seattle Golf Course. It’s reported to be a two-car crash, with one vehicle gone sideways.

10:15 PM: Everyone is reported to be out of the vehicles – no “heavy rescue” extrication required. Per scanner, westbound traffic on Genesee will be blocked off at 26th.

10:34 PM: Thanks to the texter who sent the photo we’ve added above. No major injuries – the entire SFD response has been closed out.

  • Hockeychick725 December 25, 2017 (12:22 am)
    We just had another car flip over on top of the first one in that spot. Please, everybody, do *not* attempt going down Genessee towards Delridge! It is so slick it might as well be an ice rink.

