West Seattle, Washington

03 Sunday

41℉

UPDATE: Heavy-rescue callout on Fauntleroy end of westbound West Seattle Bridge

December 2, 2017 7:36 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | WS breaking news

7:36 PM: Big Seattle Fire response on the way to 35th and Fauntleroy – it’s a “heavy rescue” callout. More as we get it.

7:39 PM: The location has just been changed to the west end of the bridge, “by the statues,” report of a car on its side.

7:42 PM: Per scanner, the westbound bridge will be closed – we haven’t heard exactly where yet – though SFD has tweeted one lane remains open for now.

8:01 PM: Most SFD units have been dismissed. One person was being “assessed” for injuries per SFD; we can’t get close enough to ask in person but are taking a look from the pedestrian overpass to the west. One person who’s gone by says it’s an SUV on its side.

8:23 PM: Since no SFD medic unit transport was required, that at least means no major injuries. Per scanner, it might be a while before a tow truck is available to get the vehicle out, so if you have to use the westbound end of the westbound bridge sometime soon, be aware you might encounter a delay in that area.

Share This

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Heavy-rescue callout on Fauntleroy end of westbound West Seattle Bridge"

  • JanS December 2, 2017 (7:42 pm)
    Reply

    two words : slow down. Hope no one is seriously injured :(

    • WSB December 2, 2017 (8:34 pm)
      Reply

      We have no idea how this crash happened, whether speed or anything else in particular was a factor. It’s been raining nonstop all day and slowing down is a good general suggestion, though. Last night when we were getting texted about the crash by Trader Joe’s, we heard some scary wheel-spinning wet-road speeding on the hill just past our house, the kind where you wonder if the driver will be crashing into your yard or worse. Rainy then too.

  • Kellen December 2, 2017 (7:43 pm)
    Reply

    Driving eastbound on the bridge. Passed literally 7 fire trucks and 3-4 ambulances.

  • Advntrplz December 2, 2017 (7:51 pm)
    Reply

    There is a passenger car on it’s side and reversed right on the grass in front of the Children on Logs. Many emergency vehicles are on site. We drove in right behind them. We could see a person in the front moving and in need of medical.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann