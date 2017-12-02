UPDATE: Heavy-rescue callout on Fauntleroy end of westbound West Seattle Bridge

7:36 PM: Big Seattle Fire response on the way to 35th and Fauntleroy – it’s a “heavy rescue” callout. More as we get it.

7:39 PM: The location has just been changed to the west end of the bridge, “by the statues,” report of a car on its side.

7:42 PM: Per scanner, the westbound bridge will be closed – we haven’t heard exactly where yet – though SFD has tweeted one lane remains open for now.

8:01 PM: Most SFD units have been dismissed. One person was being “assessed” for injuries per SFD; we can’t get close enough to ask in person but are taking a look from the pedestrian overpass to the west. One person who’s gone by says it’s an SUV on its side.

8:23 PM: Since no SFD medic unit transport was required, that at least means no major injuries. Per scanner, it might be a while before a tow truck is available to get the vehicle out, so if you have to use the westbound end of the westbound bridge sometime soon, be aware you might encounter a delay in that area.