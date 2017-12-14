West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, holiday edition, and Shop Late Thursday in The Junction

December 14, 2017
Santa Claus is in The Junction! It’s a double-special night – the second-to-last Shop Late Thursday before Christmas, and the holiday edition of the West Seattle Art Walk. Also roaming The Junction right now – the Silver Belles carolers, who you might recall from the Hometown Holidays Tree Lighting celebration almost two weeks ago. We caught them here in the distance:

Lots of other highlights tonight – places to stop, things to see – check our preview from last night to find the Art Walk venue list and Shop Late highlights. And again, it’s not just The Junction – Art Walk venues are all over West Seattle, like Welcome Road Winery (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor) in South Admiral:

More photos later!

