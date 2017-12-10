Shopping, snacking, sipping to help West Seattle nonprofits @ St. Nicholas Faire 2017

Soft light, refreshments, low-key holiday shopping … it’s like the anti-mall right now in the basement of First Lutheran Church of West Seattle during the 9th annual St. Nicholas Faire, continuing until 7 pm. The shopping is actually bidding – for dozens of unique gift baskets, gift items, and gift cards, all donated so the money that’s raised can go to the West Seattle Food Bank and West Seattle Helpline. Item themes range from sports to cooking to reading to gardening to relaxing to snacking …

Art, too – this Alki painting is by Paul Smith:

There’s an admission charge (as detailed in our calendar listing) to raise money for those nonprofits too, discounted if you bring nonperishable food for the WSFB. And for an extra $5, you can do some wine tasting – every year Rich Marshall from award-winning Maryhill Winery is there; he also happens to be brother of FLCWS pastor Rev. Ron Marshall. Parking lot’s behind the church (4105 California SW), entrance is in front; go have a good time while doing good. (More photos shortly.)