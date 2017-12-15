West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Santa photos and holiday cheer @ HomeStreet Bank

December 15, 2017
Santa Claus has arrived at HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) for photos until 6 pm! Cocoa and cookies too – drop in for holiday cheer; it’s also a donation drive for the West Seattle Food Bank, so bring along nonperishable food for the bin. Tomorrow, Santa’s photo stops include My Three Little Birds (6959 California SW; WSB sponsor) 11 am-2 pm, and on Saturday night, the Menashe Family Lights (5605 Beach Drive), 6 pm-10 pm, also a WSFB food-donation drive.

