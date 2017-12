Jack Miller‘s legendary Husky Deli isn’t just having its annual Holiday Open House tonight – this is also the deli’s 85th anniversary.

And of course it’s the visitors who are getting the gifts, sampling the famous fare of the West Seattle Junction deli, founded by Miller’s grandfather in 1932. As the open house continues until 9 pm, you’ll also be serenaded:

If you are a brand-new arrival and don’t know the deli’s address yet … 4721 California SW.