HAPPENING NOW: Free rides on the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Santa Trolley

Yes, there is a Santa Claus … aboard the Santa Trolley. Today brought the debut of this new West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays feature – free rides around The Junction until 2 pm, during the Farmers’ Market – next Sunday (December 17th) too!
The trolley is from Emerald City Trolley; the rides are free thanks to sponsor Westside School (which also sponsors WSB, and we too sponsor Hometown Holidays). Junction Hometown Holidays events in the week ahead include Cocoa Cris Cringle photo sessions at Easy Street Records on Wednesday, Holiday Art Walk on Thursday night, Caspar Babypants at Easy Street next Saturday, and the cocoa-and-coat drive at the Farmers Market next Sunday … all listed here (and in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, too!).
