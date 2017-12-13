West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Cocoa Cris Cringle’s 2017 photo sessions to help West Seattle Food Bank

December 13, 2017 6:26 pm
Cocoa Cris Cringle is in the house – well, the shop – at Easy Street Records, for his annual photo sessions, benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. (Discount if you bring a nonperishable-food donation!) We were there as Cocoa Cris’s fans of all ages started showing up for pics:

Holiday photos of course include the family pet(s) sometimes too:

Cocoa Cris is scheduled to be at Easy Street until 8 tonight – full details here. (And while you’re there – check out the used-vinyl blowout sale, which continues tomorrow!)

