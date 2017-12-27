GRATITUDE: The Christmas People say thanks for your 2017 help, and look ahead to 2018

(Photos courtesy publisher of Here Comes Noodle)

A message of gratitude today from The Christmas People – who, as previewed here, served a free Christmas dinner in West Seattle as well as distributing hundreds of meals to people in need elsewhere in the city, made possible by many donations:

More than 100 families from the West Seattle Community made merry the hearts of hundreds of homeless people during the Christmas holiday by donating a total of 7600 cookies, making financial donations, and giving 360 hours of combined labor in the kitchen, serving, sitting with those who were alone, sorting cookies, delivering meals to shut-ins, and delivering meals to the shelters in Seattle we serve at Christmas. In addition to the cookies, we served 150 meals in the Alki Masonic Center Dining Room, and we also delivered 1600 cookies on Tuesday to three shelters: Mary’s Place, Compass Center and Union Gospel Mission.

The Christmas People, in conjunction with Alki Masonic Center, are planning next year’s event in 2018 beginning Saturday, December 22, to Tuesday, December 25, with a complimentary meal for homeless, seniors, and others who need a meal on Tuesday, December 25 from noon to four.

A special thank you to members of the West Seattle Community for their outpouring of support and to the West Seattle Blog for outstanding support.

Fred Hutchinson and Ruth Bishop, Co-Founders