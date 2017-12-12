GRATITUDE: Neighbor’s message, ‘Love the lights in Highland Park’

(WSB photos. Santa and Frosty are the highlight at this house)

With just under two weeks until Christmas, it’s time we start showcasing more lights, so we photographed a few displays on 16th SW tonight after getting this note from Meredith – the subject line, “Love the lights in Highland Park”:

Just wanted send some love out to my neighbors. I live in Highland Park near the fire station. I have to drive down 16th to Burien everyday for work. I just ADORE all the winter holiday lights everyone has put up on the stretch between Holden and Barton on 16th. It literally brightens my day and warms my spirit. Thanks and don’t stop!

We traveled the stretch at dusk and photographed a few displays. Nothing really big and flashy … just enough to warm the heart. This one is just south of Holden:

Next to that, lights are shining on DutchBoy Coffee:

Let us know where you’re seeing lights – we hope to feature some nightly through Christmas – e-mail editor@westseattleblog.com (photo if you have one, if not, just let us know where to look and we’ll go get one ourselves).