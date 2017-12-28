GIVING THE GIFT OF LEARNING: Denny International Middle School’s Winter Break Academy



Thanks to Denny International Middle School principal Jeff Clark for the photos and report:

Denny Scholars Continue Learning over Winter Break!

Thanks to our terrific and dedicated staff, our scholars had the opportunity to continue to learn and have fun over Winter Break. Congratulations to all of our scholars who completed the four-day Winter Break Academy at Denny International Middle School!

After four days of learning, we celebrated with a trip to the roller rink.

A huge thank you to the staff who made it possible! Thank you, Mr. Rodriguez, Mr. Moor, Mr. Lai, Ms. Fondale, Ms. Ostroff, Mr. D. Evans, Mr. Fernandez, Ms. Jackson-Williams, Mr. King, Ms. Mosley-Freeman, Ms. Wilson, Mr. Higuchi, Ms. Farah, Mr. Hoskins, Mr. Baker, Mr. Jordan, and Mr. Webb! Go Dolphins!