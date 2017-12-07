Gathering planned January 8th to remember John Jones

If you knew John Jones, we’re told, you’d know he would only have wanted a short and sweet mention like this one:

John was a graduate of West Seattle High and Central Washington University. The Ol’ Man was legendary for his stories, all of which have all been independently verified by the firm Crabtree, Kavanaugh, Tervo, and Wachsmith. We will gather at West 5 on January 8 to celebrate the King and Pops.