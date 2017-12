5:54 PM: A “full response” of Seattle Fire crews is headed to a possible house fire in the 5000 block of 38th SW [map]. More as we get it.

6 PM: Units on scene report it’s a kitchen fire and it’s out.

6:07 PM: Update: Firefighters are still tackling a few “hot spots.” No injuries reported.

6:16 PM: Photo added. Our crew at the scene confirms that the fire was in the kitchen; firefighters are wrapping up and say everyone is unhurt.